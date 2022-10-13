Carol Vorderman shows off gym-honed physique in fabulous green dress

Carol Vorderman took to social media on Wednesday wearing the most incredible green dress - and she looked sensational.

The Countdown presenter, 61, showed off her impressive gym-honed physique in the clip which saw her wearing a vibrant long-sleeved Self Portrait midi dress that featured a charming chartreuse tone, all-over rhinestone detailing, long sleeves and rounded neckline. Coined the 'GG Dress,' by the royally-approved label, the sparkle-peppered, lime green garment retails at £420.

The dress was certainly a favourite amongst the ITV star's 272,000 followers on Instagram as they voted the stunning ensemble, which she wore at HELLO!'s inspiration awards last week as their favourite dress.

Captioning the clip, Carol penned: "4,000 votes. And the results are in," alongside a heart-eyes and flame emoji, as well as adding a screenshot of the results of her poll which showed 94% of people voted that the bright number was their favourite.

Carol looked incredible

She added a pair of barely-there heels to complete the look and wore her iconic brunette tresses down and styled into bouncy curls. As for makeup, the doting mother opted for dark eyeliner and eyeshadow which she contrasted with pink lipstick.

Earlier that day, the star was spotted working up a sweat ahead of her glamorous post, and shared a glimpse into her gruelling workout regime. In the sporty video, Carol showed herself performing a series of exercises, including weightlifting and using the rowing machine.

Alongside the clip were the words: "GYM… Starting to build up the body again after a bad rotator cuff thing. Never been able to do press-ups in my life (still doing them on my knees for that one but I'll master it)! Life is good. Get such a buzz from working out…"

The star has such a healthy lifestyle

In the athletic post, the star looked as stunning as ever in a cropped black workout top and matching skin-tight leggings.

"Brilliant," wrote one of the star's followers, adding a heart and heart-eyes emoji. "You need to bring out a fitness video," suggested another, while a third added: "Well done you x," and a fourth chimed in: "Looking amazing."

