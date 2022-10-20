Strictly's Helen Skelton makes raw confession about Richie Myler split - 'I don't see myself as a victim' The couple confirmed their split in April

Helen Skelton has fully immersed herself into this year's Strictly Come Dancing, and is relishing every moment with her dance partner Gorka Marquez.

However, her decision to compete in this year's series took some convincing. The 39-year-old - who split from her husband Richie Myler in April - was encouraged to take part thanks to one friend.

In an extremely candid interview with The Telegraph, the Countryfile presenter shared: "I was talking to my best friend about it and I was like, 'I'm not sure, there's the kids and the press and it will be full-on.'

"And she just went, 'You're going to get paid to dance around with a fit guy, people are going to put makeup on you, and you’ve got to work. It’s not real life, is it? Why wouldn’t you do it?'"

Then for the sake of her family, Helen agreed. "I think it would have been disrespectful for me to have not done Strictly. For my family, who need to see me have a great time," she added.

The star is currently competing on Strictly Come Dancing

"It's not just for me. When you've got kids, if they're happy, you're happy. My kid scored a hat-trick this week, and I was like, 'Oh my God!'

"And then I thought, 'Oh, I do that to my mum and dad.' You don't get it until you've got your own kids, do you? It gives you a different perspective."

Touching upon her recent heartache, Helen confessed she does not feel like "a victim" after her husband left the family home four months after they welcomed their third child.

Helen split from Richie in April

"There's loads of stuff to ask me about that's really interesting, that's not, 'Ohhh, poor you.' I don't see myself as a victim, no, because I mean, look… There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven't been given the opportunities that I've got."

The mum-of-three did confess to having days, "when I'm [explicit] off." She noted: "But equally, in this job, you're in a lot of people’s lives, which gives you a phenomenal amount of perspective."

