Helen Skelton opens up about difficulties trusting Strictly partner Gorka

Helen Skelton revealed she struggled with trusting her Strictly Come Dancing partner Gorka Marquez on Friday in a candid interview with Virgin Radio.

Chatting to Chris Evans alongside her dance partner, the Countryfile star, 39, explained she found it "weird" getting close to Gorka at first and that it is something she has since found easier over time.

She said: "I think more and more you trust each other don't you, I think definitely as the weeks go on…because it is weird, if you've never done this it is weird.

"At first he was like 'it's fine you can hold my hands,' and I was like: 'but I don't really know you though, why would I hold your hands!' All of that takes time to get used to doesn't it."

The dance partners appeared on Virgin Radio

Gorka chimed in: "I said to her 'get close to me when we are doing this part [sic]..." Jokingly he added: "You don't have to complain you know, you can be close to me - it could be worse!"

Following the revelation the professional dancer gushed about his partner explaining: "I think she makes the dance look effortless and that means, for someone to make the dance look effortless, it means they have put a lot of work into it and that's what you want as a dancer you want to see someone dance and make it look so easy, like they could just be walking. And that's what I love when I watch her dancing."

Helen looked fabulous!

Helen looked incredible for her appearance on the show , and rocked the most perfect winter jumpsuit. The look featured full length-sleeves which she rolled up from the cuff, a cinched in elasticated waist and soft v neckline. The denim garment was in a stunning shade of blue and featured a string of buttons on the torso.

She wore her long blonde tresses down in elegant waves and as for her makeup, opted for lashings of mascara and nude lipstick.

