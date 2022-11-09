GMA star Ginger Zee drops major hint she'll be writing new book The meteorologist has written two autobiographies

Ginger Zee is currently bunkering down in Florida as the southwestern state braces itself for another storm, Nicole, and she gave her followers the chance to ask her some questions.

Although the star initially answered questions about the storm and how best to keep safe, some of her followers were interested in other aspects of her life. One was very enthusiastic about the two books that the mom-of-two has already written, and wondered whether she might be returning to the literary world.

And in a message that was sure to excite her fanbase, Ginger confirmed that she was in talks, and that it would be entirely different from her previous pieces of work.

Sharing a snap of her two books, A Little Closer to Home and Natural Disaster, Ginger wrote: "Thanks! Talking about writing a different type of book so will announce when I can."

Ginger also revealed how her two boys cope with her being away from home, sharing: "It's getting harder as they get older for sure.

"However I've communicated to them that they are my priority – if they have an event at school or anything they want me at, I won't miss it no matter what."

Ginger plans to return to the literary world

Last week, Ginger was in Mississippi, as she reported on the effects of the changing climate, and she did so alongside her co-star who was enjoying his first time out in the field.

The pair had headed for the port of Osceola to show how dried up it had become. As ever, Ginger looked absolutely phenomenal as she rocked a flannel shirt, while Max wore a North Face t-shirt.

Ginger's hair was kept to the side, as her tresses fell down her shoulders, and she looked even more beautiful with her makeup.

The star spoke about her two sons

"Out here on the Mississippi River water harbor at the port of Osceola," she explained. "Record low levels on America’s water Highway… 60-90 barges lined up waiting to get down river.

"And it's @maxgolembo's first time in the field. VERY exciting. See you all on @goodmorningamerica."

