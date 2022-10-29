GMA's Ginger Zee left unnerved by husband's scare tactics inside family home

Ginger Zee and her husband, Ben Aaron, regularly delight fans with their hilarious antics, but the GMA star was left scared before amusement kicked in by his latest hoax.

The TV star took to Instagram and brought her social media followers into her home where Ben had left a surprise for her.

Alongside a clip of her walking into her kitchen in the very early hours of the morning, she wrote: "Have I ever mentioned how much @benaarontv likes Halloween? I leave home VERY early… and this is what I see when I’m filling my water for the day ??? #halloween #scary #husband."

The camera then panned around to a terrifying face staring through the window at her.

Fans were equally as unnerved and commented: "I would jump everytime I would see that especially so early in the morning your first jolt before coffee," and, "Dang that’s creepy".

Ben also responded and said: "Payback for the snoring," making reference to his wife's bedtime habit which he has teased her about in the past.

Ginger's husband planted a scary face in the window of their family home

Ginger and Ben's interactions have become so popular with fans that they're often asked if they'd make a show together.

During a Q&A with Ginger, she was quizzed on the potential project and said: "We did one for @diynetwork and would love to do another."

The fun-loving couple did indeed gut their house and transform it on the popular renovation show. They even had help from their other GMA hosts, Robin Roberts and Amy Robach.

Ginger and Ben have two adorable little boys

The couple share two young sons and live in a beautiful property in Rockland County, New York. It boasts spacious interiors and a luxurious swimming pool and when they aren't both working hard in their TV careers, they're at home enjoying time with their family.

