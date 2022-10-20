GMA's Ginger Zee supported by husband Ben Aaron as she makes emotional health confession: 'I'm not there yet' The star was not afraid to be candid

Fans of Ginger Zee can always count on her to be transparent with them, be it about weather-related danger ahead or about her own personal life.

The star has previously opened up about some of her mental health struggles and past trauma, having been diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder over a decade ago, and how she has handled that.

Now she is not holding back when it comes to discussing body image, particularly how she has been struggling with it.

Ginger took to Instagram to both open up and inspire fans, sharing a photo of herself working out, as she admitted: "Gratitude for all parts of my body. It's the toughest to achieve for me but I am committed to working on it."

The meteorologist is seen wearing a sports bra and low-rise workout pants in the photo, however she said: "When I step on the treadmill I sometimes force myself to not wear a shirt so I can see my belly. To obsess over it. Never arms or legs. Belly. Always belly."

She explained that despite working hard to maintain her mental wellness, when it comes to body image and her appearance, she still struggles.

Ginger deleted and reposted the same post without photos

"No matter how strong I get in my mental health, the iron grip of body issues is the one that won't let go. I took these photos yesterday. Then didn't post because I didn't want this to come off wrong. People are suffering and starving and I'm staring at my BELLY?!" she said.

Transparent as ever, she confessed: "I want this post to be inspiring. I want to say I've accepted myself fully and always remember how my c-section scar tissue gave me two beautiful boys. But I'm not there yet. I'm at least at the point where I can share these thoughts that I know so many others have so we can get it out in the open. That's what I’ve done with depression and it works."

Prior to her body image post, she opened up about "finding peace"

She concluded with: "This is a process and an evolution. This morning I had the thought: I just wish I could start over. Start fresh at work, start fresh with my body image… but then I wouldn't be me. And the me I am now I am genuinely proud of and wouldn’t want to change."

Her husband, Ben Aaron, and fans were quick to support her, with Ben joking about a cookie cake she joked about eating. He said: "But that cookie cake was good as hell." Other fans wrote: "You inspire me everyday," as well as: "I always admire your rawness on here Ginger!"

