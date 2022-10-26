Ginger Zee inspires fans as she embarks on impressive journey away from ABC studios The star always inspires her fans in more ways than one

Days after she opened up about her struggles with body image and mental health, Ginger Zee is embarking on a well-deserved getaway.

She has officially jetted off to Switzerland for what appears to be quite the adventure, and she has taken fans along through every step.

Though the journey is through Good Morning America, she is doing what she does and loves best, which is reporting on crucial climate stories from all over the world.

Ginger took to Instagram to share seriously impressive glimpses from her time away, from the long – and seemingly full of endless curves – journey to the Morterarsch Glacier, whose increasing melting she is reporting on.

She looks as in her element as it gets, clad in weather-proof gear and smiling ear to ear as she climbs the receding glacier in several behind-the-scenes clips.

"2022 will go down as the largest melt on record in Switzerland. On an extreme year they see 2% ice loss, this year it was 6%. While glaciers would naturally retreat, scientists we are with say humans have amplified the melting," she explained in one post.

Ginger took fans along on the impressive journey

She was quickly praised for all of her reporting, both on GMA and on her own Instagram as well, with fans taking to her comments section to write: "Thank you for bringing attention to this critical situation," and: "WOW!!!!!!! Very scary about everything yet fascinating at same time," as well as: "You are doing an incredible job Ginger."

Her fans never hesitate to both praise Ginger as well as be inspired by her, whether she is opening up about her work or her personal life.

The star also recently spoke out about her body image struggles

Prior to leaving for Switzerland, the morning show host had a candid conversation also on Instagram about her body image issues. "Gratitude for all parts of my body. It's the toughest to achieve for me but I am committed to working on it," she said.

She explained that despite working hard to maintain her mental wellness, when it comes to body image and her appearance, she still struggles, adding that: "No matter how strong I get in my mental health, the iron grip of body issues is the one that won't let go."

