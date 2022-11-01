Will GMA star Ginger Zee have a third baby? The presenter is a fabulous mom

Ginger Zee, 41, is a proud mom to two beautiful boys, Adrian and Miles, whom she shares with husband Ben Aaron, but the question on everyone's lips is, will the couple have another baby?

In 2021, the Good Morning America star sparked speculation about a third pregnancy when her husband shared a throwback photo of her with a blossoming baby bump.

The image showed the couple all dressed up for Halloween, with Ben as Marge Simpson and Ginger as Homer Simpson, her pregnancy bump filling in for a beer belly in the snap.

Despite Ben captioning the image: "When Ginger was pregnant, we had to get a bit creative," some fans were confused, thinking Ginger was pregnant at the time of posting.

This Instagram post sparked pregnancy rumours

"Wow is Ginger pregnant again this year? Ginger and Ben Aaron are funny couple Simpson haaaa," penned one, while another got it and asked: "Adrian or Miles?"

While the rumors were swirling, Ginger has not made any comments on their plans to expand their family so it's a case of waiting to see!

The star's children have been featuring less and less on their social media feeds, and it's not gone unnoticed by fans. During a Q&A, one follower quizzed: "Are you away from home more now? Haven't seen your cute boys for a while."

Ginger then revealed: "We have made an active decision not to share as much," before adding: "Good news. We have two other boys that love to be exploited," making reference to their dogs.

Ginger has two sons

Back when Ginger did share clips of her sons online, she recorded the aftermath of a 'fight' between the boys, and Miles had Ginger's fans in hysterics.

One wrote: "OMG! I love this! I think Miles should be an actor when he grows up. The drama! The intonations in his voice! The pose! Bravo!!!!!"

Another quipped: "Legend says he's still lying on the floor… ON PURPOSE!!!" to which Ginger responded with a flurry of laughing emojis as well.

