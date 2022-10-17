Ginger Zee shares sweet images from adventurous 'day date' with her son The ABC star is a mom-of-two

Ginger Zee gave fans a look at the sweet yet challenging day she spent out with her son Adrian, six, at a trampoline park.

MORE: Ginger Zee reveals new look after opening up about her mental health

The Good Morning America star was seen in a photograph in the middle of an impressive backflip while her son filmed.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Ginger Zee left surprised during work mission

She even shared an adorable video of Adrian cheering her on and persuading her to try out the back handspring, despite initially being reluctant to do so.

While the feat was definitely an impressive one, Ginger believed that there was more improvement to be made as she cited it as "terrible form."

MORE: Ginger Zee has fans urging her to 'stay safe' as she reports from Hurricane Ian

She wrote: "Terrible form but a lovely day. Had a day date with Adrian and he really wanted to video/take photos as I tried my back handspring. Terrible form but I did it! Swipe to see his cute little encouraging video."

The ABC News meteorologist was immediately cheered on by her many followers, as one enthusiastically commented: "AWWWWWWWESOME JOB MOM!! SAME to you Adrian."

Ginger shared snippets of her day at the trampoline park with Adrian

Another said: "Imma need these moves used on the next DWTS reunion," while a third joked: "If I tried that, it would have resulted in 911 and an emergency room visit."

The cute "day date" came days after Ginger opened up on World Mental Health Day about her diagnosis for Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) eleven years ago.

MORE: Ginger Zee's fans demand to know her secret as she poses in a bikini at her home

MORE: Ginger Zee's move regarding her sons and social media

She explained: "Depression, eating disorder, PTSD - they are all part of the story I work on and accept about myself everyday. Honesty with myself and exposing my imperfection was step one for me."

The mom-of-two maintained that she hoped her divulging information about her mental health would encourage others to get help should they need it, and to destigmatize the way people look and approach depression, anxiety, and going to therapy.

The ABC meteorologist has been quite candid about her mental health struggles

"It's the only way to heal. And you DESERVE to heal," she penned.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.