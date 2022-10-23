GMA's Ginger Zee stuns with beach selfie as she searches for peace amid health battle The GMA star is incredibly inspiring

Ginger Zee recently opened up about some of her mental health struggles on social media in a poignant Instagram post, and is continuing to be incredibly honest about her feelings online.

The popular Good Morning America star shared a new selfie on her feed this weekend during a trip to the beach.

The star was seen admiring the blue ocean while standing by the shore, and penned: "So peaceful next to that water. I am always in the pursuit of peace - not happiness. Happiness is transient. I'm hoping for peace with all emotions as they wave over, through and by me. Wishing you all peace too."

VIDEO: GMA's Ginger Zee's family moments from special outing

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You are so inspiring," while another wrote: "Wishing you peace." A third simply added a love heart emoji.

Ginger recently opened up about being diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder over a decade ago, and how she handled it, and more recently discussed her body image and how she has been struggling with it, but is determined to work on gratitude "for all parts of my body".

Alongside a photo of herself working out, Ginger wrote: "Gratitude for all parts of my body. It's the toughest to achieve for me but I am committed to working on it."

Ginger Zee shared a photo from the beach as she opened up about searching for peace

The meteorologist was seen wearing a sports bra and low-rise workout pants in the photo, however she said: "When I step on the treadmill I sometimes force myself to not wear a shirt so I can see my belly. To obsess over it. Never arms or legs. Belly. Always belly."

She explained that despite working hard to maintain her mental wellness, when it comes to body image and her appearance, she still struggles.

"No matter how strong I get in my mental health, the iron grip of body issues is the one that won't let go. I took these photos yesterday. Then didn't post because I didn't want this to come off wrong. People are suffering and starving and I'm staring at my BELLY?!" she said.

Ginger Zee has been incredibly open about her health

Transparent as ever, she confessed: "I want this post to be inspiring. I want to say I've accepted myself fully and always remember how my c-section scar tissue gave me two beautiful boys. But I'm not there yet. I'm at least at the point where I can share these thoughts that I know so many others have so we can get it out in the open. That's what I’ve done with depression and it works."

She concluded with: "This is a process and an evolution. This morning I had the thought: I just wish I could start over. Start fresh at work, start fresh with my body image… but then I wouldn't be me. And the me I am now I am genuinely proud of and wouldn’t want to change."

