Sir Lewis Hamilton is extremely generous off the racing track with his charitable donations. This year, his huge generosity was celebrated on The Sunday Times' 2022 Giving List.

The British racing driver gave away an impressive £20 million to charity. This major milestone saw him rank fifth on the charitable list.

In 2022, the seven-time Formula One champion has an estimated wealth of £300 million. By giving away £20 million this year, he has donated nearly seven per cent of his earnings to charity.

Most notably, Lewis has been a great support to youth, as well as education and employment, with his generosity.

Lewis launched his charitable foundation Mission 44 last year which aims to empower young people from underserved groups and spur them onto success.

He wants to help change inequalities in education and employment to bring about a fairer future for everyone. In a touching gesture, Lewis wears a pride flag on his helmet in a show of unity for the LGBTQ+ community.

Racing Pride told HELLO! of Lewis' kindness: “Over the last few years Formula One has seen an enormous change in teams and drivers starting to use their platforms and resources to champion their values.

"We are proud of the teams and drivers who have worked alongside us at Racing Pride to create and inspire LGBTQ+ inclusion. Sir Lewis Hamilton is one of the drivers who has been a leader for positive change.

"As well as being an inspirational figure to many in his own right, his charitable work is extraordinary and he has been a clear, unflinching ally to the LGBTQ+ community by wearing the progress pride flag on his helmet, being vocal in the press and on social media, and being bold in expressing his values even in difficult circumstances as Formula One visits a growing number of territories around the world.”

His desire for social change was only further ignited by the impact the Covid pandemic had on the world.

Simmi Woodwal CEO The Honeypot Children’s Charity also told HELLO!: "'The kindness that you give, is the kindness that you get'. The Honeypot Children’s Charity is deeply touched and immensely grateful for the kind support of Sir Lewis Hamilton for young carers.

"Kindness is the best definition of the role of a young carer. These selfless children devote their lives to caring for the needs of a sick or disabled parent or sibling. Sir Lewis’s kindness and support for young carers reflects Honeypot’s belief that the kindness young carers give deserves kind support in return."

