Good-hearted Tom Brady always makes time for special causes. Even in the wake of his own personal struggles and his much-publicised divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage, Tom continued to put the needs of others first.

Most recently, the dad spent the weekend helping out at a Florida food bank with his children, aged 12 and nine. They worked with Operation BBQ Relief, a non-profit organisation providing hot meals to those in need.

It is clear kindness remains his focus. For two decades, Tom has used his platform and talent to serve as a Global Ambassador for Best Buddies International - the world's largest organisation dedicated to ending the social, physical, and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Anthony Kennedy Shriver, Founder of Best Buddies, told HELLO!: "Tom Brady has served as an exemplary Global Ambassador for Best Buddies since 2003 and has helped bring even greater awareness to the infinite abilities people with intellectual and developmental disabilities possess.

"Over the past 20 years, Tom has proven himself to be a relentless, committed advocate for individuals with disabilities, always going above and beyond to help promote a world of inclusion and opportunity for this population. We are incredibly grateful for his generosity and support.”

This year, he shone a light on the destruction from Hurricane Ian which was the deadliest hurricane to strike the state of Florida since 1935 Labor Day.

The American sports star donated to the Florida Disaster Fund which distributes donations to service organisations that help individuals within communities with disaster response and recovery.

As the star brought attention to the notable cause, he also encouraged his NFL family to follow suit with donations. He wrote on Twitter: "Happy were able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same.

"I'll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I'm hoping the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit. Our neighbours support us endlessly, it’s time to return the favour."

