Tom Brady reveals party plans amid divorce from Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady may have just split from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen – but he's not letting his heartbreak get in the way of a party.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to his Instagram stories on Friday to remind his followers to purchase Tom Brady NFTs (non-fungible tokens) which will grant them access to join him at a member event at the end of the NFL season in Tampa.

Tom reshared a post from NFT platform Autograph, which read: "Last chance to join Tom Brady at the end-of-season party. Available until November 9."

Tom's post comes after he discussed his divorce from Gisele on the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! He said he has a "very amicable situation" with his ex, with whom he shares children Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake.

"Obviously the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games," he said.

Fans have the chance to party with Tom Brady

"So that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad."

In October, after weeks of speculation, the couple confirmed they had reached a divorce settlement. In a statement released on Instagram, Tom explained: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage.

The former couple got engaged and married in 2009

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together." He continued: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so, is of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

