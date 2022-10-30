Tom Brady spotted with kids for first time since Gisele Bundchen divorce finalized They took in a movie in Florida

Tom Brady stepped out with his kids just hours after news broke that his divorce from Gisele Bündchen was finalized.

The quarterback, 45, wore a gray sweatshirt, white jeans and a gray baseball cap as he and Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, took in a movie at the CMX CineBistro in Hyde Park, Florida, on Friday in pics posted by the New York Post's Page Six.

The kids, who he shares with Gisele, 42, were casually dressed as well, with Benjamin in a T-shirt, shorts and slides, while Vivian wore a camouflage sweatshirt, capri pants and socks with flip-flops.

Tom and Gisele announced on Friday that they had officially ended their marriage after months of speculation about their relationship.

"I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," Gisele said in a statement on Friday

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Tom and Gisele have joint custody of Benjamin and Vivian, People reported

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," Tom, who also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, continued.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so, is of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," the NFL star concluded. "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you."

Rumors about the state of the couple's 13-year marriage began circulating earlier this year after Tom announced his retirement in February only to change his mind a month later. It reportedly caused a rift between the couple, with Gisele telling Elle magazine in September that she had "definitely had" conversations "over and over again" with her husband about quitting football.

"This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said. "But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]."

