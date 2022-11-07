Gisele Bundchen's last supportive message to Tom Brady revealed amid star's latest NFL win The supermodel and football star announced their separation in October

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady announced their separation at the end of October, following 13 years of marriage.

MORE: Tom Brady reveals party plans amid Gisele Bundchen split

The former couple share two children - Benjamin and Vivian - and have remained on good terms. Gisele has remained quiet on social media since their split announcement, but significantly her very last Twitter post was in support of Tom.

The message was posted back on September 12 and read: "Let's go @tombrady! Let's go Bucs!"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's family visit Disney!

Tom - who briefly retired from football back in February - has been impressing fans ever since returning to the game, and even made history on Sunday as his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 16-13 against the Los Angeles Rams.

SEE: Inside Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's $27m Miami mansion they'll never move into

MORE: Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were engaged for one month – see jaw-dropping $145k ring

What's more, the dad-of-three broke records in the process. He became the first quarterback to pass for 100,000 yards, and was more than happy about the victory. "That was awesome," he said.

On reaching 100,116 passing yards, he said: "It's a credit to all the guys I've played with - I didn't catch one ball. I've had a lot of cool things - I set the sack record a couple of weeks ago - so it's nice to follow it up with a more meaningful one."

Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨ — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 12, 2022

Gisele Bundchen's last Twitter post was a supportive message to Tom Brady

Tom recently opened up about his career while chatting on the Sirius XM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzegerald and Jim Gray. Responding to retirement rumors again, as he was asked whether he would quit if things didn't go the way he wanted to this season with Tampa Bay, following his return in March.

READ: Gisele Bündchen bought secret home before Tom Brady split – details

READ: Tom Brady lashes out mid-game amid rumored marriage troubles with Gisele Bündchen

He explained: "I said last week that there's no immediate retirement in my future. There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that. But certainly not, you know, I've never, you know, I made a commitment to this team and I love this team and I love this organization. I told them in March I was playing and I've never quit on anything in my life.

Gisele and Tom are parents to children Benjamin and Vivian

"And I know a bunch of teammates that we all count on one another to be at our best and to work hard and to put the team first. And that's what you commit to and that's what you want your teammates to commit to as well."

READ: Tom Brady follows Gisele's lead and ditches wedding ring amid rumored marriage troubles

READ: Tom Brady talks retirement amid Gisele Bundchen divorce rumors

He added: " I'm always trying to work hard and I'm always trying to commit more to the things that are important to me. And this team is very important to me and I certainly want to be the best I can be for them."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.