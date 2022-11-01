Tom Brady shares glimpse into time with children following divorce from Gisele Bündchen The star shared sweet Halloween photos

Tom Brady is stepping it up, and focusing on his children as he adjusts to life as a single dad following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

The star shared a glimpse of his personal life lately as he goes through a difficult adjustment period, and dispelled any rumors that he wasn't "present" in his children's life.

After months of rumors, the former couple announced they had finalized their divorce with statements on their respective Instagram pages on Friday, 26 October.

Though Gisele has remained out of the spotlight during the recent tumultuous weeks, Tom has gone on sharing moments from both his work and his personal life, and his latest features his two young children with the model, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein.

The football player took to Instagram to reveal they had spent Halloween together, and showed off the three's costumes.

Standing outside what appears to be their home in Florida, where they have lived since he moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the photo showed off how they went all out for the spooky holiday.

The star shared their epic Halloween costumes

Tom dressed up as none other than the Grim Reaper, while his son had quite the futuristic get-up going on featuring a massive black helmet, and Vivian had what seems to be a pink superhero costume.

"Insert grim reaper joke here... Happy Halloween!" Tom captioned the Halloween post, which quickly garnered over 300,000 likes, including one from fellow football player Michael Strahan.

His kids have been present at several football games of his this season

He has already opened up about his divorce from Gisele following thirteen years of marriage, speaking during an appearance on the SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go!

He said: "Obviously the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."

