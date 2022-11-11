Gugu Mbatha-Raw remains completely devoted to her meaningful work within her role at the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

She has been supporting them since 2018 but she took on the role of the Goodwill Ambassador in February 2021.

This year she stepped up her amazing work; the TV personality went to great efforts to join refugee Françoise on her journey to the Netherlands where she was reunited with her family for the first time in decades.

Gugu and Françoise had immediately connected when their paths first crossed in 2019 in Uganda so it was an incredibly special moment for the actress to be a part of.

The Surface star said: "Families belong together. No matter who they are or where they come from."

Looking back at the journey they embarked on, Gugu said Françoise taught her a lot about the strength of spirit.

But Gugu’s kindness is something that is felt by those that know her from all circles.

Her friend and makeup artist Nick Barose who has worked closely with Gugu has described it as her "natural beauty" that shines from within.

He told HELLO!: "Besides being super talented, she is always so considerate of others and a total class act. Her natural beauty shines even more because it's truly from within.”

