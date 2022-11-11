Hoda Kotb One of her incredible acts of kindness has come to light

Hoda Kotb always highlights and celebrates kindness on social media. She said, "When you do something kind, the universe cooperates."

This year, one of her own incredible acts of kindness to a fan from ten years ago came to light. The TODAY host fought back the tears as she met with journalism student Nolan who she had once given great encouragement.

A decade ago, Hoda had kindly responded to a letter from Nolan and her inspiring words spurred him onto chase his dreams of becoming a journalist.

While this is a small act of kindness, it had a huge impact on Nolan’s life. This year, he revealed: "I wrote into Hoda and Hoda inspired me to become a journalist and that’s why I’m pursuing my career.

"You were gracious enough to write back and I was like, 'Oh my God. Hoda wrote back.'"

Bringing up her young daughters to be kind is equally important. Earlier this year, the TODAY anchor revealed her daughter Haley used her chore money to buy an ice cream for a man who runs a restaurant in their neighbourhood.

