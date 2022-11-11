Bella Hadid followed in her sister Gigi's kind footsteps with the sweetest gesture this year. Gigi made a statement when she lifted the lid on her plans to donate her earnings from Fashion Week to those in need in Ukraine and Palestine.

Wowed by her sister's kindness, just days later the supermodel made her own astonishing pledge. This year she generously donated her own earnings from Fashion Week to organisations providing refuge and medical assistance.

She quoted her sister’s powerful words and she revealed she stood in support with those in Ukraine.

Bella wrote on Instagram: "To watch my Ukrainian friends and colleagues working hard here in Europe, so close but so far from their families/friends/homes in Ukraine who are experiencing one of many brutal occupations and invasions happening right now in the world is a very emotional and humbling experience for me.

"We rarely have control of our work schedules and this week has really shown me the strength and perseverance of the people around me who are going through pure terror.

"To hear their stories and emotions first hand is devastating and I wholeheartedly stand with them in support. I stand alongside every person that has been affected by this war and the innocent people whose lives have been changed forever from the hands of 'power.'"

