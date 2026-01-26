Bella Hadid wears very daring black cocktail dress with racy cut-outs

Model Bella Hadid turned heads with a daring fashion moment, sharing a series of Instagram photos that showed her wearing a very revealing black cocktail dress while attending a dinner party with friends.

The 29-year-old model and entrepreneur teased her backside in the sleek design, which featured racy cut-outs and dramatic slits, as well as a plunging open back.

© Instagram Bella played cards with friends

The photos were taken aboard a yacht, where Bella posed against the nautical backdrop during what appeared to be an intimate, themed dinner.

She styled the bold look with a black masquerade mask, silver jewellery and a glossy black manicure, keeping the overall palette dark and sultry. Her long blonde hair was worn in tight, natural waves, with the top section clipped back to keep the focus on the dress's sculptural silhouette.

© Instagram Bella posed playfully with a friend

Bella's carousel post also offered a glimpse into the evening's details, including a table decorated with playing cards, silver plates and martini glasses. In one subtle moment of brand placement, a bottle of her fragrance, Orebella, could be seen propped on the table.

The post was followed by more images from her yacht getaway, including bikini snapshots that showed off her toned frame.

© Instagram Bella enjoys a relaxed vacation with friends

In one image, she posed in a stringy black swimsuit, while another saw her wearing a multi-colored patterned bikini as she prepared to go down a water slide, bare-faced and smiling.

In other outtakes, Bella paired a white triangle bikini top with a pleated lace pink mini skirt while sipping coffee on deck, offering a softer contrast to her more provocative evening look.

© Instagram Paddling out on her yacht vacation

The social media update comes as Bella continues to expand her acting career. She stars in The Beauty, a new sci-fi body-horror series created by Ryan Murphy, which also stars Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Speaking to People at the show's New York City premiere, Bella revealed how supportive her co-stars were on set, including Jeremy Pope and Ashton Kutcher.

© Instagram Bella wore a string bikini as she soaked up the sun

"They were able to tell me a lot of words of wisdom," she said. "Even being crazy and weird is still positive."

Bella added that acting has long been a dream of hers and hopes The Beauty will open the door to more roles. "I love being able to move, and I love film and acting in general," she shared. "I would love to keep continuing acting after this."