Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid send love to Ariana Grande as singer shares emotional news Ariana Grande has shared the first look at her wedding to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has shared the first look at her wedding to Dalton Gomez, and friends including Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid sent her love.

The singer wed on 15 May and shared a series of pictures of the happy day on social media.

Hailey was quick to comment with a string of heart emojis, while Bella shared white hearts, and a teary face, including simply commenting with Ari's name.

Zara Larsson and Taraji P. Henson also commented, with Taraji sharing: "Congrats my lil sweet pea."

Ariana's close friend and manager Scooter Braun also commented with heart emojis, as Seth Rogen posted: "Mazels."

The Dangerous Woman star wore a strapless satin dress with a sweetheart neckline and a low back. She rocked a veil with a satin bow, and kept her make up simple with a cat eye and a nude lip.

In the pictures, Ari and Dalton were seen kissing as well as one sweet picture in which he had swept her up in to his arms.

Ariana and Dalton met in January 2020 and reps for the singer confirmed the news, telling People: "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

They wed in their Montecito home. Dalton and Ariana became engaged in December 2020. The star shared a series of snaps to Instagram, including two where she cuddled up close to her beau as they both beamed.

In another, Ariana took a mirror selfie which appeared to show a beautiful diamond ring on her engagement finger.

The next photo made clear that it was an engagement ring, comprising a close up of an oval diamond with a delicate pearl next to it.

Little is known about Ariana's new husband, but he reportedly works for luxury real estate company the Aaron Kirman Group in Los Angeles.

Dalton rarely appears on Ari's social media

The couple are understood to be quarantining together and have made brief appearances on each other's social media during the pandemic.

Having called off her engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in 2018, the Thank U, Next hitmaker has kept her current relationship low-key.

