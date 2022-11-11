Miley Cyrus is fearlessly kind in advocating for queer people everywhere. It is something she is incredibly passionate about, having set up The Happy Hippie Foundation to rally young people to fight the injustice LGBTQ youth face as well as homeless youth and other vulnerable populations.

This year the singing sensation warmed the hearts of everyone when she invited a gay couple onto the stage for a show-stopping proposal at Lollapalooza Brazil 2022.

It was the perfect moment after the couple had fallen in love after meeting at one of Miley’s concerts seven years before.

CEO at Manchester Pride, Mark Fletcher, told HELLO!: "Miley has always been fearless in her advocacy for queer people everywhere, as well as openly speaking of her fluid sexuality.

“It’s amazing that she helps so many people to have confidence and be proud of who they are and who they love, only recently helping a gay man propose to his boyfriend on stage.

“At Manchester Pride, we aim to live in a world where people are free to live and love without prejudice. We are part of a global Pride movement which celebrates LGBTQ+ quality and challenges discrimination, and Miley is a part of that movement.

“As a community, it means so much to have the support of Miley Cyrus and other visible, prominent figures.”

