Miley Cyrus updates fans after her plane is struck by lightning The star shared the shocking video

Miley Cyrus just gave fans a much needed update after facing one of the most terrifying moments of her life. Miley has been on tour for the past few weeks and is currently performing throughout South America.

Since fans were aware of the singer's whereabouts, they immediately flooded her with inquisitive messages on Instagram regarding her safety, sensing she was in danger.

The Malibu singer was traveling to Asunción, Paraguay, when a deadly storm wreaked havoc on the country.

She was in her plane while the storm passed through, and revealed Wednesday morning that her plane had unfortunately faced the brunt of the storm and was struck by lightning.

Thankfully everyone including herself, her band and flight crew were safe, after having to undergo an emergency landing.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram to update fans with a shocking video of the lightning seen from her plane window. The caption read: "To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning."

The shocking video

The post's second photo revealed the scary damage the lighting left on the plane, a crater-like dent on its exterior.

Beyond the hit the plane took, she explained that luckily: "My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay."

Prior to the accident, Miley was fresh off of performing in Bogotá, Colombia

Miley was inundated with support from fans and celebrities alike, grateful nothing worse had happened. One fan wrote: "Thank you for confirming that you are fine, we were quite worried [with] so much news. We love you," and another: "I'm glad everyone is safe, don't worry MC we understand, love you so much," while another wrote: "Geez you really never know when something life changing can happen."

The songstress' next concert is set for 26 March in São Paulo, Brazil, for their version of Lollapalooza, though it is unclear if Miley will postpone.

