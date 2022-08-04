Bindi Irwin mourns loss of 'beautiful family member' as fans send support

Bindi Irwin has announced the sad death of a "beautiful family member".

The 24-year-old – whose father is the late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin – shared the heartbreaking news on Thursday that her 38-year-old echidna has died, alongside a carousel of happy photos of the animal with her and her family.

Posting an emotional message alongside the images, Bindi sweetly wrote: "Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years. The sweetest, kindest, most wonderful echidna you ever did meet. Rest In Peace, angel."

Fans were quick to send messages of condolences and support to Bindi, with one responding: "I am so extremely sorry for your loss. Heartbreaking." A second said: "Awww. I bet she's hanging out with your dad swapping stories."

A third added: "So heartbreaking! My heart feels for you. Rest in peace sweet little Echidna," and a fourth penned: " So, so sad. Rest in Peace. Hope you're all doing okay."

Bindi paid tribute to the family's echidna

Bindi's sad news comes just months after she paid tribute to her dad on what would have been his birthday. The mother-of-one took to Instagram to share a photograph of her as a little girl standing alongside her dad, as he held onto a snake.

"Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior," she wrote. "Today I'll watch 'The Crocodile Hunter' with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile. I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on."

Steve tragically passed away in 2006 after being attacked by a sting ray. Bindi previously opened up about what kind of grandfather Steve would have been to her daughter Grace during an interview with Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily.

Bindi with her late dad Steve Irwin

She said: "He [Steve Irwin] would have been over the moon [if he was still alive], to be honest, we keep saying, 'If dad was around, we would never see Grace, he would be taking her on all of the adventures, so he'd be stoked.'"

Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed their daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell on March 25, 2021, and celebrated her first birthday this year, which also happened to be their wedding anniversary.

