A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton looked fabulous as she hit the red carpet on Thursday night, just weeks after she confirmed the end of her marriage to Alex Goward.

The 39-year-old, who shares two children with her ex, was dressed to the nines in an off-the-shoulder black number, which showcased her svelte figure in all its glory.

She kept her blonde tresses in loose tousled waves, while adding some glamour to her look with a delicate gold necklace and tiny stud earrings.

The newly-single star was one of the many guests who attended the season six premiere of Outlander at London's The Royal Festival Hall - this marked Laura's first public outing since her split.

Laura announced her the end of her 13-year marriage just last month. At the time, she took to Instagram to share a photo of a printed Dr. Seuss quote that read: "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

Laura looked fabulous at the Outlander premiere

She wrote: "This isn't something I ever thought I'd be saying but, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated. Our children are and always will be our number one priority and we would respect privacy for our family at this time. Laura."

Laura and broker Alex married in 2012 and share two young children together, Rocco, eight, and Tahlia, six. In her recent interview with HELLO!, she spoke further about their decision to separate.

"It was a decision we both came to," she shared. "We have an enormous amount of respect for each other, but we are now on different paths. At the point it was announced, we'd already overcome a lot of difficult times.

"But I am lucky that we have the relationship and respect for each other that we have, and our children's happiness will always be our priority."

