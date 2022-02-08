A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton shares uplifting news after 'overwhelming sadness' following split Laura and husband Alex share two children together

A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton recently told HELLO! that "there have been times I have been so overwhelmed with sadness" following her split from husband, Alex Goward.

But the mum-of-two is determined to move forward with a positive outlook.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Laura shared a Story with her followers which saw her stood on a balcony overlooking a sea view in Malaga, smiling for the camera and wearing reflective sunglasses.

"What a difference a few weeks make…" she wrote over the snapshot. "Summer is coming."

Laura looks happy and relaxed in her new Instagram post

Laura announced her the end of her 13 year marriage just last month. At the time, she took to Instagram to share a photo of a printed Dr. Seuss quote that read: "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

She wrote: "This isn't something I ever thought I'd be saying but, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated. Our children are and always will be our number one priority and we would respect privacy for our family at this time. Laura."

Laura and Alex pictured with their two children

Laura and broker Alex married in 2012 and share two young children together, Rocco, eight, and Tahlia, six.

In her recent interview with HELLO!, she spoke further about their decision to separate. "It was a decision we both came to,” she shared.

The couple were married in 2012

"We have an enormous amount of respect for each other, but we are now on different paths. At the point it was announced, we'd already overcome a lot of difficult times. But I am lucky that we have the relationship and respect for each other that we have, and our children's happiness will always be our priority."

Asked how it felt to now be single, Laura admitted: "It is weird. I have always had long-term relationships and I haven't been single since I was about 15. It hasn't put me off finding love again one day, but I'm not interested in that right now. Mine and Alex's focus is 100 per cent the children."

