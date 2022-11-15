Denise van Outen stuns in slinky metallic dress at star-studded event

Denise van Outen rocked a striking metallic dress as she stepped out to enjoy the TV Choice Awards on Monday evening.

Over on Instagram, the 48-year-old singer shared a string of stunning snaps featuring a handful of famous faces. Dressed up to the nines, Denise opted for a statement liquid metallic number comprising a plunging neckline, a daring thigh-split and flattering ruched detailing.

She elevated her outfit with a pair of towering black heels adorned with silver stars, sparkly hoop earrings, a pearlescent manicure and a touch of flawless makeup. As for her hair, the mum-of-one styled her platinum blonde tresses in loose waves in a nod to Hollywood's glamorous icons.

Denise appeared on the red carpet with Blue star Duncan James. The duo joined the cast of Celebrity Gogglexbox at last night's awards ceremony, with the hit Channel 4 show scooping Best Entertainment Show.

Denise with Duncan James

Alongside the upbeat snaps, Denise included the caption: "Woohoo! Congratulations to all the team @c4gogglebox for winning @tvchoicemagazine award. Massive congratulations to my @packedlunchc4 family for being nominated for best daytime show by readers."

Her fans raced to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "Congratulations lovely," whilst a second penned: "You look amazing Denise."

"Beautiful woman [fire emoji]" noted a third, and a fourth added: "Well done guys on entertaining the nation," followed by a red heart emoji.

The presenter donned a striking dress

Denise's glitzy evening comes after she made a red-carpet appearance with her boyfriend, Jimmy Barba. Back in September, the lovebirds attended the premiere of Amsterdam, and it's fair to say, Denise stole the show.

Opting for a bold look, the presenter slipped into an eye-catching lime green dress which did well to accentuate her gym-honed legs.

The lovebirds started dating this year

Denise teamed her dazzling dress with a tortoiseshell clutch, a pair of bronze strappy heels, Chanel drop earrings and a nude manicure. Jimmy, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in a suave black suit and a dark grey turtleneck sweater.

The star's loved-up snaps come after the actress moved on from her ex, Eddie Boxshall, after dumping him over six months ago. The former couple were together for seven years prior to their separation in January 2022.

