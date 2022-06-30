Denise Van Outen looks loved up with new boyfriend following shock split The TV star made her debut with Jimmy Barba

Denise Van Outen couldn't stop smiling as she stepped out for a glitzy event on Wednesday – and it's not hard to see why.

The TV star, 48, chose to make her public debut with her new boyfriend, Jimmy Barba, and the pair looked completely smitten!

It's Denise's first known romance since her split from Eddie Boxshall earlier this year. The former couple were together for seven years prior to their separation in January 2022. They lived together in Essex with her 11-year-old daughter Betsy.

Denise later opened up in her autobiography - A Bit Of Me: From Basildon To Broadway And Back - about discovering Eddie's infidelities.

Denise has made her debut with new boyfriend Jimmy

But it seems the star has moved on. She looked incredible as she stepped out for the 12th annual Grand Prix Ball with Jimmy – who is thought to have been introduced to the star by mutual friend, All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis.

The sweet pair cuddled up on the red carpet together before Jimmy led her up the steps to the ball.

The star looked incredibly happy at Wednesday's glitzy event

Denise looked incredible in a gold sequinned dress that showed off her long legs and featured a plunging fitted bodice.

Jimmy, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a black tuxedo complete with a white shirt and bow tie.

Jimmy works as a property developer

Not much is known about property developer Jimmy, but he does own Whiteditch Lane Development LTD and is thought to be a father.

News of Denise's split from Eddie in January came as a shock to fans. At the time, she wrote on social media: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie. It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

Denise split from Eddie back in January

"I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

