Smitten Denise Van Outen enjoys stunning beachfront dinner alongside new boyfriend Jimmy Barba

Denise Van Outen looked radiant as she stepped out to enjoy a "fabulous" meal with her nearest and dearest on Sunday afternoon.

Joined by her new boyfriend, Jimmy Barba, TV star Denise and her family travelled to Thorpe Bay in Essex for a lavish dining experience at Roslin Beach Hotel.

Taking to her Instagram, the 48-year-old treated her fans to a glimpse of their summer outing. Sharing a carousel of joyous snaps, Denise appeared in high spirits as she cosied up to her beau.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star embraced the UK heatwave in a stunning white cotton dress which she teamed with a beaded turquoise necklace, a freshwater pearl choker, matching pearl earrings, and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

Denise and Jimmy looked so loved-up

Denise finished off her summery look with a textured, wavy hairdo, a mauve manicure, and a natural-looking face of makeup complete with a glossy lip.

Jimmy, 55, meanwhile, opted for a coral-hued button-down shirt adorned with tigers. He teamed his funky outfit with a pair of designer sunglasses.

The presenter looked fab in her white flowy dress

Denise captioned her snaps: "Fabulous meal @roslinbeachhotel Thorpe Bay Essex. The food, service and setting is superb. Love it here".

Her fans wasted no time in complimenting the star, with one writing: "So glad you're happy again Denise," whilst a second penned: "Looking radiant".

Other fans couldn't help but draw attention to the spectacular setting, with one adding: "Looks beautiful there! Can't believe that I've actually never been to Essex!" while a second noted: "My favourite place 🥂🥂" and a third chimed: "Love the Roslin, we go there for dinner quite a lot. Food is so nice".

Denise was joined by her 12-year-old daughter Betsy

Denise's loved-up snaps come after the actress moved on from her ex, Eddie Boxshall, after dumping him over six months ago. The former couple were together for seven years prior to their separation in January 2022.

They lived together in Essex with her 11-year-old daughter Betsy. Her new beau, Jimmy, is a former stand-up comedian who now makes a living as a property developer.

