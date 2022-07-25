Denise Van Outen turns heads in risqué red dress as she parties with Eva Longoria The presenter partied in Marbella

Denise Van Outen pulled out all the stops as she made a glamorous entrance at the Global Gift Gala in Marbella on Saturday night.

Dressed to impress, the TV presenter slipped into a gorgeous red paisley print maxi dress complete with a chunky, gold chain halter neck. Flashing her bronzed skin, Denise's sultry dress featured a racy thigh-high split and a flirty peephole cut-out.

She finished off her outfit with a pair of strappy metallic heels and some stunning diamond jewellery for a touch of sparkle.

The 48-year-old styled her platinum blonde locks into an elegant low bun and completed her red-carpet appearance with a sweep of make-up for the ultimate sun-kissed look.

Sharing a glimpse of her star-studded evening, Denise took to her Instagram with a carousel of snaps. In one photo, the mum-of-one cosied up to Desperate Housewives' Eva Longoria as the pair beamed for a selfie.

The presenter was joined by Eva Longoria

Treating her fans to a sneak peek of the night's events, Denise moreover shared a photo of the elegant table settings. Playing host to a bevy of distinguished guests, the long trestle tables were adorned with sweet pink posies and dainty tealights.

She captioned her post: "@globalgiftfoundation @evalongoria @mariarbravo Marbella @tamara71".

Her fans raced to the comment section to heap praise on the DJ, with one writing: "We are OBSESSED with your dress", while another penned: "Stunning as ever."

Denise looked sensational in her striking red dress

Commenting on her appearance alongside Eva, a third fan added: "Two absolutely beautiful ladies" and a fourth remarked: "Gorgeous photo of you both."

Denise's latest appearance comes after she enjoyed some downtime alongside her new boyfriend, Jimmy Barba. Jetting out to celebrate her older brother Terry's 50th birthday, the actress took to her Instagram to share a series of loved-up snaps. In one photo, Denise belied her age in a timeless black string bikini.

She teamed her sultry swimwear with a bold leopard-print straw hat, some dainty gold jewellery and a pair of stylish sunglasses. In a sweet public display of affection, she could be seen planting a tender kiss on Jimmy's forehead.

Denise beamed alongside her beau Jimmy Barba

She captioned the post: "Marbella @jimmybarba," followed by a red heart emoji.

Denise's fans penned a flurry of supportive, heartfelt comments. Christine Lampard was quick to remark: "Gorgeous", while Louise Redknapp added a simple red heart emoji.

Reacting to Denise's upbeat appearance, a third fan penned: "You look so much happier it shows in your face, eyes, smile & body language - You so deserve this."

