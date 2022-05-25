Dame Joan Collins brings all the glamour to HELLO!'s star-studded Jubilee party The iconic actress was joined by a host of famous faces

Dame Joan Collins turned heads last night as she graced the iconic Langan's Brasserie for a red, white and blue themed Jubilee party.

MORE: The best Royal Jubilee T-shirts to wear to toast the Queen

The iconic actress looked glamorous dressed in a statement white dress accessorised with a feather boa and white heels.

She hosted many of her famous friends upstairs in Langan's lounge, including Spice Girl star Mel C, Denise van Outen, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Christopher Biggins.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Mel C wishes the Queen a happy birthday at Dame Joan Collin's star-studded Jubilee party

Andrea McLean, Esther ranZen, Dame Arlene Philips, Julia Bradbury and Georgia Toffolo were also in attendance.

READ: Dame Joan Collins's granddaughter is her double in very rare family photo

MORE: Dame Joan Collins and Percy Gibson celebrate 17th wedding anniversary in style

Throughout the night, DJ Fat Tony provided the music, having recently flown back from Miami following Brooklyn Beckham's star-studded wedding.

Dame Joan Collins was the hostess with the mostess

Guests sipped a wide range of drinks, including Landon, Dubonnet cocktails, Plymouth gin and Clean and Co non-alcoholic gin, while tucking into British-themed canapés.

MORE: Joan Collins shares photo with late sister Jackie's children

Chatting to HELLO! on the night, Mel C said: "It's so lovely to be here tonight. The Queen is the ultimate in girl power. 70 years! She’s an inspiration. I wish you a very happy birthday ma'am!"

Andrea McClean said: "I love love love the Queen. I appreciate her more and more as I get older. I was lucky enough to be in the same room with her at Westminster Abbey years ago - and it was such a special moment to be in her presence. It feels extra special to be here at Langan's to celebrate, it's an iconic venue and I've had a lot of good times here over the years. My husband Nick and I bought a portrait of the Queen recently, we're so excited to have it hanging up in our house with her Jubilee year, 2022, written on it!"

Guests wore red, white and blue outfits

Denise Van Outen told HELLO!: "I am such a royalist, I always have been. My house is full of pictures of the Queen. I am so excited to celebrate the Jubilee on the bank holiday weekend with a garden party with family and friends."

Dame Arlene Philips added: "I'm going to be one of the Dames in the final act of the People's Pageant on 5 June. I feel so lucky to be appearing alongside national treasures. Her Majesty presented me with my OBE [in 2001] and an CBE [in 2013] and it was magical to be in her presence. One of the things that struck me about the Queen is her resilience. She works tirelessly and always has a smile and puts people at ease."

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Denise van Outen were among the stars in attendance

Ben Moseley, the artist of the Queen portrait displayed at the event, said: "I'm so proud to be in this room helping celebrate our greatest Monarch."

Joan gave a speech alongside HELLO!'s editor-in-chief, Rosie Nixon, who showcased artist Ben Mosley's Jubilee painting of the Queen, featuring gold leaf.

Dame Joan Collins with Denise van Outen

Joking that she had been "eating and drinking" a lot at the party, which had caused her to "burst her dress," Joan told the guests: "My darling husband went out to find me another dress, so that's what the fun is all about."

Honouring the Queen, she added; "We're all here because we love this woman, she is wonderful and we have all loved her all our lives, I certainly have. She's been a huge part of my life, as have all the family, and I think that we have so much to be thankful for to have such a wonderful woman on the throne and long may she reign."

"Thank you all for coming. I would like to raise a glass to Queen Elizabeth our queen. God save the queen."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.