Denise Van Outen flaunts toned legs as she cosies up to new boyfriend at star-studded event The presenter looked flawless

Denise Van Outen looked ultra-glam as she posed alongside her new boyfriend Jimmy Barba on Wednesday evening.

Gracing the green carpet at the UK premiere of Amsterdam, the presenter slipped into an eye-catching metallic lime green dress which did well to accentuate her gym-honed legs.

Her sparkly number featured billowy sleeves, a ruched waistline and a statement drape detail.

The 48-year-old teamed her dazzling dress with a tortoiseshell clutch, a pair of bronze strappy heels, Chanel drop earrings and a nude manicure.

Denise completed her glitzy carpet look with a sleek hairdo and a touch of glamorous makeup in the form of golden eyeshadow and a bold red lip. Beaming from ear to ear, the DJ appeared in high spirits as she posed for photographs alongside her beau Jimmy Barba.

The presenter made a bold entrance

Jimmy, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in a suave black suit and a dark grey turtleneck sweater.

Denise's glamorous appearance comes after she spent some quality time this summer with her close-knit family. Joined by her new boyfriend, Jimmy Barba, TV star Denise and her family travelled to Thorpe Bay in Essex back in August for a lavish dining experience at Roslin Beach Hotel.

The two lovebirds looked smitten

The Celebrity Gogglebox star embraced the UK heatwave in a stunning white cotton dress which she teamed with a beaded turquoise necklace, a freshwater pearl choker, matching pearl earrings, and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

Denise captioned her snaps: "Fabulous meal @roslinbeachhotel Thorpe Bay Essex. The food, service and setting is superb. Love it here".

Her fans wasted no time in complimenting the star, with one writing: "So glad you're happy again Denise," whilst a second penned: "Looking radiant".

Denise spent some quality time with her family

Denise's loved-up snaps come after the actress moved on from her ex, Eddie Boxshall, after dumping him over six months ago. The former couple were together for seven years prior to their separation in January 2022.

They lived together in Essex with her 11-year-old daughter Betsy. Her new beau, Jimmy, is a former stand-up comedian who now makes a living as a property developer.

