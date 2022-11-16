Jane McDonald flooded with support after revealing baby joy The Loose Women star opened up as she returned to the show

Jane McDonald returned to Loose Women this week, and she had some touching news to share with viewers of the ITV daytime show.

On Tuesday, the singer and presenter was a guest on the programme and during her appearance, she revealed that her niece had given birth to a baby boy, who she very sweetly named Ed after Jane's late fiancé Ed Rothe, who died last year.

Speaking about the family's new arrival, Jane said: "He's just the light...he's just so beautiful, I can't believe it. My niece Katie has had a little boy and they've called him Ed. I'm so in love, I didn't know you could feel that".

Jane went on: "I'm loving it and relishing it and spending time with Katie and my family and just seeing this new life. It's been lovely to spend time".

The star's fans took to Twitter to share their happiness for Jane, and express how pleased they were to see her return to the show where she used to be a regular panellist.

One wrote: "I think Baby Ed stole the show... as the new man in Jane's life!" Another added: "Loved seeing you again & hearing about your new love… it's so beautiful your niece named him after Ed".

A third commented: "It was great to see you back with the loose ladies today Jane!"

The 59-year-old also briefly spoke about her grief following her partner's death.

Musician Ed and the star knew each other for a long time, originally dating when Jane was 17 before reuniting in 2008.

Speaking about her loss, Jane said: "I'm doing so much better and you realise just how important your family are, and your friends are, and I have more good days now than bad days. I relish those now."

