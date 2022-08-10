Jane McDonald supported by fans as she shares incredible news The Loose Women star was delighted

Jane McDonald had reason to celebrate this week, as she shared with her social media followers – who were understandably keen to congratulate the star.

Taking to Twitter, the former Loose Women panellist revealed that her TV show, Holidaying with Jane McDonald, had made it to the shortlist of the TV Choice awards in the Best Lifestyle Show category, and asked her fans to vote for it as their favourite.

SEE: Jane McDonald stuns in black sequins as she celebrates exciting career news

The singer and presenter shared a link to the awards website as she wrote: "I am so excited to be down to the last four nominations for Best Lifestyle Show for Holidaying with Jane McDonald - you can vote here!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane McDonald rocks slinky sequined outfit for incredible performance

The star's followers rushed to share their delight and pledge their support, with one writing: "Hope you win, best show on TV."

SEE: Jane McDonald rocks gorgeous sequin bodysuit following epic performance

MORE: Jane McDonald reveals husband left her to save her career

Others agreed, commenting: "If there's any justice, you're a sure-fire winner. Voted - best of luck," "We're so proud of you," and: "Yes let's hope our Yorkshire lass wins, she deserves it so much x."

Jane shared her news on Twitter

The 59-year-old has been having quite the year so far. Just last month, she shared the news that she was playing sold-out shows in two huge venues – one in her native Yorkshire.

In a tweet, the star wrote: "I'm so excited to be performing a sold-out show at home in #Yorkshire this weekend in #York @yorkbarbican, then on to another sold-out show in #Manchester @The_Lowry!

"Find more dates on my website - tickets are now limited so grab yours before they all go! http://jane-mcdonald.com."

The star's career is going from strength to strength

Alongside the great news, Jane shared a series of photos from her previous concerts, including one of herself in a stunning gown.

She looked the picture of glamour in a stunning dress that featured a cinched-in waist that was enhanced by a sparkly belt and crystal beading on the shoulders. Jane kept the glitz going with a matching necklace and earrings and wore her long brown hair loose.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.