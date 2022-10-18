Jane McDonald delights fans with psychedelic dress – and wow

Jane McDonald never fails to impress with her holiday fashion, and her latest enchanting look certainly grabbed attention.

The former Loose Women star looked astounding as she posed in a psychedelic dress that featured a myriad of colours and looked perfect for a tropical getaway. Jane sat on a gorgeous rattan chair, and also showed off a gorgeous pair of sandals, further dropping hints at where the star may have travelled to on her latest adventure.

Her surroundings were definitely sunny and far away from the autumnal UK weather, with two large flowerpots positioned near her.

In her caption, she enthused: "Enjoying another fabulous day of filming today!"

Fans fell in low with her flawless outfit, as one commented: "Love your dress," and a second shared: "Love your look with matching hair band. You look fabulous. Have a great day filming."

A third added: "Loving your clothes! Looking forward to following you on your travels," while a fourth wrote: "You look happy and glorious. Our Queen of music, love and laughter. Love you."

Jane looked so glamorous

And in a lengthy comment, a fifth posted: "Ooh, I do love this dress as well! Looking forward to watching it! I went on my first cruise to Norway because of you in September and loved it."

Last week, Jane upped the glam factor as she posed in a skintight pair of skinny jeans that highlighted her stunning physique, pairing the denim item with a slinky white top, a pair of white trainers and several bracelets.

Although Jane usually wears her hair down, this time she had styled her luscious brunette locks behind her, presumably in a ponytail.

The presenter rocked a casual ensemble last week

The singer didn't reveal where she had travelled to, but it certainly looked exotic with a blue sky and tropical flowers growing behind her.

In her caption, she wrote: "Filming again today in this lovely location, can't wait to tell you more about it!"

Fans were impressed with her casual look, as one complimented: "Looking fab Jane, I am sure we shall see it on our screens soon!"

