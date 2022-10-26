Jane McDonald flooded with support as she addresses new 'role' The Loose Women star spoke out…

Jane McDonald has a great sense of humour, as she proved once again on Wednesday. The singer and presenter took to social media to confirm that an image suggesting she was joining the government was just in jest.

The former Loose Women panellist shared an image to Twitter that showed Jane beaming and looking radiant in an off-the-shoulder blue jumper with her long brown hair flowing past her shoulders.

Created in response to Rishi Sunak's cabinet reshuffle, the picture featured the 10 Downing Street logo and said: "The Rt Honourable Jane McDonald MP appointed Secretary of State for cruise ships and entertainment."

As she posted a picture, Jane commented: "This is hilarious! A number of people have got in touch to congratulate me on this - just to confirm that it isn’t real. Someone put it on social media as a joke!"

The former The Cruise star's fans were delighted by the concept as well as her sense of fun.

One commented: "It's brilliant… So is this what you'll be doing next year instead of touring?? Now we know eh," adding a crying-laughing emoji. Another teased: "Let's drink to that… [champagne glasses emoji] cheers."

Jane's response was delightful A third agreed: "You'd have my vote!" Meanwhile, a fourth penned: "If the job actually existed you would be fabulous. Personally, I just adore watching your new holidaying series perfect for a winter's evening."

Jane's travel programmes have been a big hit with viewers, and no wonder – she always seems to be having the most fabulous time on her travels.

Recently, she shared an enchanting look to social media that showcased her stylish taste in holiday fashion.

The star's work as a singer and presenter keeps her busy

The star looked astounding as she posed in a psychedelic dress that featured a myriad of colours and looked perfect for a tropical getaway.

Her surroundings were definitely sunny and far away from the autumnal UK weather, with two large flowerpots positioned near her. In her caption, she enthused: "Enjoying another fabulous day of filming today!"

