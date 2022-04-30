Jane McDonald stuns in black sequins as she celebrates exciting career news The star updated her fans

Loose Women star Jane McDonald knows how to turn heads with her sensational fashion choices and on Saturday she did exactly that when she took to her Instagram feed with a very exciting career update.

The singer posted a selection of photos of her in action, singing away, whilst wearing the most stunning collection of dresses to announce that she will be performing in Wimbledon in June as part of her UK tour.

One of the incredible ensembles in the collection of pictures was a beautiful black sequined V-neck dress.

The statement neckline made way for a very glamorous necklace of pearls to be displayed, and the 59-year-old also accessorised the look with long elegant earrings and soft silver jewellery.

Captioning the images she penned: "l'll be performing at New Wimbledon Theatre on the 24th June 2022. Join me for a fabulous evening of music, entertainment and laughter!

Jane shared the update with her 180,000 followers

"For more information, booking and a full list of tour dates visit my website www.jane-mcdonald.com #london #wimbledon."

In the post, the star also donned a long-sleeved, glittery red dress with a large, statement diamond necklace.

Another photo saw Jane wearing an impeccable nude, floor-length gown with silver diamanté embellishment, and was finished with feathered shoulders which connected to a long feathered cape. Jane looked quite the showgirl!

Jane announced the tour in November 2021

The star delighted fans with her tour news and followers couldn't wait to leave their messages.

One fan penned: "My mum and I saw you there a short while ago and you were absolutely amazing. We laughed and cried the whole show x."

A second wrote: "Good luck on your tour Jane." A third replied: "Jane you look amazing." A fourth said: "I'm under your spell."

A fifth penned: "See you there." Another fan was desperate to replicate the look and asked: "Where did you get the feathers necklace from please?"

