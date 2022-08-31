Jane McDonald wows fans in breathtaking dress as she asks for support The former Loose Women star is so stylish!

Jane McDonald has some of the most loyal fans in the business, and she called on them to support her once again as she prepares for her last few performances of her Let The Light In tour.

The crooner took to Twitter, where she shared a series of photos promoting her tour, including one of herself beaming and holding up a microphone.

SEE: Jane McDonald wows in stylish outfit as she issues heartfelt plea to fans

In the shots, she wore a black evening gown with a stunning sparkly belt and beaded detail across the bust and shoulders. Jane teamed the look with a diamond necklace and earrings and wore her long brown hair flowing loose.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane McDonald rocks slinky sequined outfit for incredible performance

Her tweet read: "It's the penultimate week of my tour! Can’t believe how fast it's flown by. Come and join me in Scotland this weekend – I'll be at Edinburgh Playhouse, the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow and Perth Concert Hall. Limited tickets left so book now!"

SEE: Loose Women's Jane McDonald stuns in figure-flattering dress

MORE: Jane McDonald reveals husband left her to save her career

The former Loose Women panellist's fans rushed to show their support.

It's the penultimate week of my tour! I can't believe how fast it's flown by. Come and join me in Scotland this weekend - I'll be at Edinburgh Playhouse, the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow and Perth Concert Hall. Limited tickets left so book now! https://t.co/WGtoBPblb7 pic.twitter.com/3A7FNUd85w — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) August 31, 2022

Jane's popular tour is coming to an end

One responded: "Your tour has been simply amazing, absolutely loved seeing all the posts… now it's my turn to see you on the ninth September, so so excited you are simply fabulous."

Another wrote: "Have a fabulous time Jane, enjoy your last few shows, never seen you smile as much when we watched you at Leeds Grand." "I'll be seeing you in Glasgow on Saturday, can't wait," added a third

The star looks stylish whether dressed up or down

The 59-year-old's followers also supported her earlier this month, when she shared some amazing news with them.

On Twitter, the star revealed that her TV show, Holidaying with Jane McDonald, had made it to the shortlist of the TV Choice awards in the Best Lifestyle Show category, and asked her fans to vote for it as their favourite.

The singer and presenter shared a link to the awards website as she wrote: "I am so excited to be down to the last four nominations for Best Lifestyle Show for Holidaying with Jane McDonald - you can vote here!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.