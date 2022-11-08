Irina Shayk's rare comments on raising daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper

Supermodel Irina Shayk has revealed her divisive thoughts regarding co-parenting, a household buzzword that centers on two parents who are not together raising their child. The star shares a daughter, Lea, with her ex Bradley Cooper and the two raise their five-year-old together despite having split in 2019.

Speaking exclusively to ELLE Magazine, Irina explained her dislike of the term co-parenting: "I never understood the term co-parenting…When I’m with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

She continued to call Bradley "the most amazing Dad," in the interview, which also noted how the pair are often spotted out and about in a friendly manner with their daughter. Quickly shutting down further comment about her ex, Irina further noted: "My past relationship, it's something that belongs to me, and it's private."

"It's just a piece of my inner self that I don't want to give away." She cited her intense care for her daughter as the main reason why she stays clear of the tabloid coverage of her past relationship, stating her private life and friends are her priority.

The couple's fans are currently itching to know their relationship status since attending an event together in New York City last week. The two have been quite the friendly exes as of late, and have been spotted on different outings and vacations together recently.

The pair were photographed at an event for brand Self-Portrait, posing alongside other fashion-industry big names such as model Stella Maxwell and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

One of the snapshots showed the Russian model's killer outfit for the night, as she opted for a mini tweed set consisting of a pink mini skirt and matching lingerie, which she paired with white thigh-high stockings. Meanwhile, the actor looked cool as ever wearing a black chambray button-down shirt under a black coat.

