Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the royal family's act of kindness following death of newborn son The footballer spoke to Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that the royal family sent him a letter of condolence following the death of his newborn son in April.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's Christmas decorations are out of this world – VIDEO

The footballer spoke exclusively to Piers Morgan this week, opening up about the tragic death for the first time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the royal family's act of kindness following death of son

Revealing how touched he was after the outpouring of support he received after announcing the tragic passing, he said: "I never ever expected that, never. And I have the opportunity now to say, all English community, thank you a lot."

SEE: Cristiano Ronaldo's jaw-dropping global property portfolio revealed

RELATED: Gemma Atkinson stuns fans with truth about romance with Cristiano Ronaldo

He went on to add: "I received a letter from the Queen's family as well, it surprised me a lot."

Cristiano spoke about his newborn son's death for the first time

"Offering their condolences?" asked Piers, to which Cristiano replied: "Yes, unbelievable. This is why I say, I respect a lot the English community, English people, because they've been really kind with me in that difficult moment of my life, it was spectacular, the way they treated me, my family in that difficult moment."

Cristiano spoke further about his son Angel's tragic death, revealing it was "probably the worst moment I passed through in my life since my father died".

"When you have a kid you expect everything will be normal and when you have a problem it's hard.

The footballer is really good friends with Piers Morgan

"Me and Gio (Georgina) had difficult moments. It was very, very difficult to understand what was going on in that period of my life.

"The football didn't stop, we had many competitions. It was probably the most difficult moment in my life." The 37-year-old added that he keeps Angél's ashes close to those of his father, who died of liver failure in 2005, at a chapel in his home.

"I talk with them all the time and they are on my side," he added.

"You know they help me to be a better man, to be a better person, to be a better father. And it's something that I am really proud of… the message that they send me, especially my son."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.