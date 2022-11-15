Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's Christmas decorations are out of this world – VIDEO The couple have decked out their Manchester home

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are ready for Christmas. The couple, who live in Manchester, have completely transformed their UK home in time for the festive period, and the result is incredible.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Georgina, 28, dazzled in a mini figure-hugging green dress, which perfectly highlighted her curves, as she gave a mini tour of her home.

WATCH: Georgina gives incredible your of her festive mansion

In the video, the Netflix star can be seen walking around her home, whilst showing her followers how her incredible Christmas lights work.

"The decorations are up and we're ready for Christmas with @twinkly We are OBSESSED with these lights and have had so much fun making our own effects to help us get into the festive spirit #Twinkly #twinklyxmas #ad," she captioned the post.

Georgina posed next to the stunning tree situation at the bottom of her staircase

In the clip, Georgina is seen walking down the incredible staircase of her Manchester home and stopping by one of their Christmas trees to show that she can change the colour, effect and animations of her Christmas lights with her phone.

The young mother can then be seen walking through her living room, showing her their incredible fireplace, perfectly decorated with a garland filled with beautiful lights.

She then shows off the curtain of lights she has on their ceiling to floor windows.

Fans were seriously impressed with the décor, with one writing: "Always stunning, and the Christmas decorations…"

The couple live in Manchester with their five children

A second added: "Forget Mariah Carey, it's all about Georgina Rodriguez," whilst a third remarked: "What a stunning Christmas tree."

Cristiano and Georgina's Manchester home is just one of many they own. The footballer, who currently plays for Manchester United, owns properties in countries including Spain and Madeira, and has spared no expense on his next home, which is expected to be completed in early 2023.

Cristiano is currently constructing his dream family home on the Portuguese Riviera, where he is reportedly planning to retire after the end of his football career. It will reportedly have an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, two annexes where Cristiano's mum, Dolores Aveiro, can stay, and an enormous garage that could house up to 30 supercars.

Meanwhile, the footballer is reportedly hoping to buy a neighbouring golf club and demolish it as it spoils his view from the new home, but he has offered to relocate the entire building and its car park elsewhere.

