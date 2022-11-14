Exclusive: 'Overwhelmed' Jonnie Irwin addresses fans after being inundated with support

Escape to the Country host Jonnie Irwin has broken his silence after sharing his heartbreaking terminal cancer diagnosis.

Exclusive: Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis and how he is creating memories for his family

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! the TV presenter opened up about the incredible amount of support he has since received. Jonnie, 48, added: "I've been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, it means the world to the whole family."

The presenter's co-host, Jasmine Harman, was among the first to rally behind Jonnie. Sharing a message on Instagram, Jasmine penned: "Sending lots of love and support to my great friend and original partner in crime @jonnieirwintv.

"I know it has taken bravery to share your story. As ever a true inspiration & always positive and up for a laugh no matter what the circumstances. Love to you and your beautiful family [heart emoji] #inspirational #friends #brave #positivity."

Jasmine offered her support

Jonnie's candid statement comes after he revealed his devastating cancer battle on Monday. In a moving interview with HELLO! magazine, the property expert explained how his lung cancer spread to his brain, leaving him with just months to live.

"I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it. I set little markers – things I want to be around for," he said.

"I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.' But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

Jonnie with his wife Jessica

Jonnie, who shares three-year-old son Rex and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with his wife Jessica, had kept his illness private until now.

He explained that the first warning signs came in 2020, when his vision went blurry during filming for A Place In The Sun.

"Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live," he recalled.

"I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much. That was devastating… All I could do was apologise to her. I felt so responsible."

The TV presenter revealed his secret cancer battle

Cancer drugs and chemotherapy have helped prolong Jonnie's prognosis while he has continued to work as much as possible. Throughout, only a very small group of friends and family knew about his diagnosis but he now wants to talk about his illness.

"It's got to the point now where it feels like I'm carrying a dirty secret – it's become a monkey on my back," he says. "I hope that by shaking that monkey off and talking to HELLO!, I might inspire people who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day; to help them see that you can live a positive life, even though you are dying."

