Joanna Gaines and Chip's marriage and the sweet way they met

Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip, have a long and happy marriage and the way they met is fitting for their love story.

Many of the pair's fans may think the Fixer Upper stars bumped into each other at Baylor University in Texas, which they both attended.

However, there's a much sweeter back story for how the lovebirds kickstarted their romance.

As students, Chip was already flipping houses and Joanna was focused on communications in the hopes of pursuing a broadcast journalism career.

Joanna worked at her dad's Firestone Tire store in Waco, and Chip fell in love after seeing a photo of her there.

"Her dad made the mistake of putting a pic of the family behind the counter at his shop," Chip told PopSugar. "I knew I'd marry her one day just by the picture on the wall."

Joanna and Chip have five children together

In a bid to meet her, and possibly get a date, Chip began stopping by more often than not.

He told KWTX: "My buddies used to always joke that no one could get their brakes done as often as I got my brakes done."

When he finally got to introduce himself, he used the fact that Joanna was famous locally for starring in the family business' TV commercials. His chat up line was: "Hey, you're the girl from the commercials."

Joanna and Chip pictured on their 19th anniversary

While short and sweet, it worked. They dated for a little over a year beore getting married in May 2003.

"At first, I couldn't believe how kind Chip was—he had kind eyes, and made me laugh a lot," Joanna told PopSugar. "I knew he was the one because I knew I could trust him."

The pair have five children together and a celebrated career as HGTV stars, and they have their own Magnolia network now, too.

