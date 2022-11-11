Magnolia's Joanna Gaines praises the 'brave men and women' of America in emotional post The US is honoring military members on 11 November

Joanna Gaines has paid tribute to the "brave men and women who have served our country" on Veterans Day.

The Magnolia Network star shared a post by her company which simply read: "Thank you for your service." Veterans Day is a federal holiday observed annually on November 11 which honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

The post received praise from fans with many sharing prayers for the veterans and current serving members of the military and others.

Joanna lives in Waco, Texas, and the 44-year-old found fame with husband Chip as they flipped homes in the wider Waco area and launched a home renovation show, Fixer Upper.

They now have a multi-million dollar industry, including the Magnolia silos in the city of Waco, and their own network on Discovery+.

Joanna met her husband Chip, 47, in 2001 while working at her dad's tire shop. Chip popped the question in a shopping centre in Texas, allowing the couple to design her antique diamond ring together. Joanna and Chip tied the knot in 2003 and went on to welcome five kids: Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and Crew.

Joanna praised the country's veterans

They have always been candid about their life, and recently, in an essay in Magnolia Journal, the quarterly lifestyle magazine she publishes with her husband, Jo spoke about having to "surrender" to God's plan.

"In our 20 years of marriage, Chip and I have experienced a little bit of all of it," Joanna began. "Losing a loved one. Shifts in friendships. Bills we couldn't pay. Moments where our hearts were broken," the interior designer said, explaining that that includes her eldest son leaving the nest to go to college.

"Times when all hope felt lost and circumstances were out of our control. When all I could think to do was lay face down on the floor in surrender," she added.

