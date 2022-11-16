Joanna Gaines and husband Chip's Fixer Upper farm which is set for big change The property pros have an epic home

Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip have flipped many homes for their hit property show Fixer Upper, so you can probably guess that their own abode will be pretty spectacular.

The stars share five children – Drake, 17, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 12, and Crew, four – and they all live together in Texas.

Writing in the Magnolia Journal, Joanna explained it'll be all change in their household soon.

"Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college," she wrote. "In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement.

The couple have an amazing residence

"But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

Their Crawford estate boasts 40 acres and the glimpses that Joanna has shown off online prove it is picture perfect.

The garden is stunning

The exterior of the house is striking, with a welcoming front porch and pointed roof. Their plot also has a large tree, which stands in front of the building.

Check out those bumper flower beds

Rivalling a royal garden, Joanna and Chip have rows of pristine flower beds in their vast outdoor space. There's also a wooden pergola and a white fence around the perimeter.

The stars' lounge has snuggly vibes

The family lounge has a comforting vibe, with a linen sofa and a quirky antique unit which covers one wall. In the center of the room, there's a wooden coffee table with books and a silver jug with foliage. The double-height, wood clad ceilings add a touch of country charm to the abode.

The kitchen is made for Instagram

In a video clip shared to Joanna's Instagram page, she gave fans a panoramic view of her open-plan property. The family have a huge island in their farmhouse style kitchen, which also benefits from diner lights and a farmhouse sink. The space also has a large dining table ideal for entertaining and the black Crittal door gives it a modern touch.

