Olivia Culpo shows off toned physique in new sizzling bikini selfies - take a look Just wow!

Olivia Culpo is the ultimate It-girl. From her effortless fashion looks to her enviable outfits and jaw-dropping skin glow, the American model never fails to mesmerize her loyal fans.

On Friday, the 30-year-old beauty took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of new bikini selfies – and she looks sensational!

WATCH: Olivia Culpo's diamond-studded outfit is a whole look

She rocked a vibrant floral bikini, which featured a dangerously low V-shaped cut-out on the neckline, whilst showing off her enviably toned silhouette as she posed for the sizzling snaps.

Drawing attention to her ample bust, she asked her female fans: "Anyone else's boobs double in size every month?" She later shared another image, revealing her obsession for jigsaw puzzles. "Can't stop won't stop," she wrote.

It's been five months since the former Miss Universe made her fans think she was announcing her engagement to boyfriend Christian McCaffrey after she posted some loved-up photos of the pair in honor of their three-year anniversary.

Olivia shared a series of photographs of the pair from their years together to mark the special milestone in their union, including a beautiful snap of them kissing at sunset.

Olivia posed up a storm in her latest post

"I thought this was an engagement. My heart just melted reading it. I hope we all find our one too," one fan replied. Another added: "We thought this was an engagement post! Soon."

Olivia wrote in her sweet message: "Three years ago I was not looking for a relationship. When my best friends Kristen & Tyler called me and asked if I would be open to meeting their friend Christian I was apprehensive.

The model loves a puzzle

"I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn't close myself off and make decisions based on fear."

She added: "I'm so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance. The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more."

