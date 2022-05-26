Olivia Culpo dons stunning bridal look for special occasion As glamorous as it gets!

Olivia Culpo sure seems wedding ready! Though she hasn't announced any upcoming nuptials with her longtime boyfriend, football player Christian McCaffrey, her latest look seems straight out of a wedding catalog.

The star dazzled the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a dreamy white gown truly fit for a bride.

The glamorous look was by Giambattista Valli – part of their Couture Spring Summer 2022 collection – who are known for their romantic and whimsical style.

It features a high-low skirt, made ultra voluminous thanks to layers upon layers of chiffon and tulle, with the front section featuring an extra short, ruffled cut.

The bodice is sleeker, adorned with a delicate white bow in the center of the sweetheart neckline. Olivia perfectly accessorized the look with a slicked back bun and a jaw-dropping diamond necklace.

The 30-year-old wore the look for the highly-anticipated screening of Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley biopic which stars Austin Butler as the iconic singer.

Olivia expertly showed off her train

She looks undoubtedly fabulous for the star-studded event, though her look was almost ruined after various travel woes.

The model revealed on her Instagram Stories that all her looks for France had been compromised after she arrived at her hotel with no luggage in sight, candidly admitting that she had a "meltdown" over the unfortunate fiasco.

The diamond necklace is the perfect addition to the gown

What's more, she is in the midst of a grueling work week. She recently took to Instagram Stories to share her upcoming shocking travel plans, posting a picture of the stunning sunset visible from her airplane window, captioning it with: "Seven flights in one week, let's go. Here is number one," along with a slew of shocked and crying emojis.

So far, her jam-packed trips have included stops in Venice, Italy, North Carolina, where her boyfriend plays football, Los Angeles, Las Vegas for the bachelorette of a childhood friend, and Cannes, France.

