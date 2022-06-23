Olivia Culpo has fans all believing one thing with latest photos with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey The model is in bliss

Olivia Culpo couldn't be happier with her relationship with boyfriend and football star Christian McCaffrey at the moment, taking to social media to celebrate it.

The model shared a series of photographs of the pair from their years together to mark a special milestone in their union, including a beautiful snap of them kissing at sunset.

VIDEO: Olivia Culpo's wardrobe malfunction in a sheer black gown

However, the nature of the post and the dedication alongside it had many of her followers and friends believing that it was an engagement announcement and ran to the comments to congratulate them.

Alas, a read through her message indicated that they were in fact celebrating their three year anniversary, and one of her friends even commented: "Not me thinking this was an engagement post."

A fan also wrote: "I thought this was an engagement. My heart just melted reading it. I hope we all find our one too," with another adding: "We thought this was an engagement post! Soon," and a third also saying: "Where da ring atttttt."

Olivia's romantic tribute was mistaken for an engagement post

Several simply congratulated the couple and wished them a happy anniversary, inundating their comments section with heart emojis aplenty.

Olivia wrote in her sweet message: "Three years ago I was not looking for a relationship. When my best friends Kristen & Tyler called me and asked if I would be open to meeting their friend Christian I was apprehensive.

"I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn't close myself off and make decisions based on fear.

"I love this photo (the 2nd pic) that Kristen snapped when he wasn't looking, waiting to meet me for the first time, so sweet, vulnerable and humble (and with the flowers, I can't)

The former Miss Universe and the football star have been together for three years

"I'm so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance. The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more."

