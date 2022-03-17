Olivia Culpo stuns fans with impressive bikini picture in totally unexpected location The star has previously teased making this vacation spot more permanent

Olivia Culpo is a sight to behold in her latest photos. The star shocked fans with a new post on Instagram that even had some questioning her decision to wear a tiny bikini for the occasion.

The jaw-dropping photos feature the 29-year-old in a jacuzzi wearing nothing but a black string bikini and a rhinestone headband on her head. The star is leaning on the edge of the jacuzzi, showing off her insane abs.

While she is certainly the center of attention in the images, the backdrop is almost as breathtaking as her. The jacuzzi she's enjoying sits right on a field of untouched snow, and behind her is a painting-like view of the mountains with an incredible sunset behind them.

The other pictures show Olivia posing with her back to the camera, as well as leaning towards it as she breaks out in laughter.

The model is no stranger to showing off her impressive physique during vacations and otherwise, but these might be her boldest bikini pictures yet.

Olivia has been enjoying an enviable winter vacation with footballer boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The jaw-dropping photos

Fans and celebrities alike went wild over her vacation photos, with one fan writing: "OLIVIA WHAT IS THIS BODY?!" and popular trainer Melissa Wood commenting: "You are one damn beautiful woman Olivia," as well as even Elon Musk's mom, fellow model Maye Musk, telling her she's "So brave," for braving the cold in her outfit choice.

The Rhode Island native shared another sweet post of her vacation, this time more bundled up posing next to her boyfriend. She captioned the sweet snap with: "Always down for an adventure with you."

The adorable couple picture

The couple have been spending more time in the mountains, and while Olivia is busy splitting her time between Los Angeles, Rhode Island, and Christian's home-base of North Carolina, she has previously hinted at her wanting to expand her residential portfolio, recently saying that she "could get used to mountain life."

