Olivia Culpo gives off bronzed sheen in stunning gold bikini The model is truly living that good life

Olivia Culpo has been known to turn it out time and time again with her spectacular fashion choices, and her latest is absolutely no exception.

MORE: Olivia Culpo showcases bronzed skin in stunning bikini photos

The model took to social media to share another set of show-stopping swimsuit photos, this time in a pair that matched the heat.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Olivia Culpo's wardrobe malfunction in a sheer black gown

Sporting her cropped brown locks in loose waves and paired with a gold chain, Olivia wore a string bikini with gold and orange panels.

The two-piece fit her like a glove and highlighted her insanely toned physique with her tan coming through and accentuating the outfit even more.

MORE: Olivia Culpo has fans all believing one thing with latest photos with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey

The photos were part of her promotional campaign with Drinkvide, with her sporting a can of the drink between the straps of her bikini bottoms in the following shot.

Her fans quickly were sent into a frenzy by the photos, with one of her friends commenting: "Gorg gorg gorgeous," and another simply saying: "Yessss!!!"

Olivia positively shone in her gold bikini

A fan added: "Beautiful Olivia!!" with one also writing: "You look incredible," and another sharing: "So gorgeous! I'm totally regretting the lemon pastry I had for breakfast."

The former Miss Universe is back to work after returning from a luxurious vacation that she shared some truly envy-inducing glimpses from recently.

MORE: Olivia Culpo dons stunning bridal look for special occasion

MORE: Olivia Culpo makes surprising revelation about her intense travel schedule

The star took fans along as she went on one of the most sought after and romanticized trips that travelers have fawned over for decades, and proved it really does live up to the hype.

She lived out her best romance novel life with a trip on the iconic Venice-Simplon Orient Express train, which she did with her two sisters and best friend Jackson McDonald.

The model enjoyed a luxurious European getaway

Olivia captioned the post with: "So grateful for this experience of a lifetime! Lichtenstein, Austria, Italy, Switzerland and France aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express with my best friends. Please enjoy this amateur short film I made, I expect Oscar nominations to be rolling in shortly."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.